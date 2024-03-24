LS seats on table as BJP CEC meets

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 23

Candidates for the remaining four seats for Haryana Lok Sabha elections were among others that were taken for discussions at the meeting of the BJP Central Election Committee chaired by PM Narendra Modi on Saturday night.

Among probable for the Haryana seats that were discussed are sitting Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma. From Kurukshetra, the names of Madan Chauhan and former Congress MP Navin Jindal were among probables. Sonepat and Hisar nominees were also discussed. From Hisar, the names of Ranjit Chautala and former minister Capt Abhimanyu are among probable candidates and from Sonepat, the name of MLA Mohan Lal Badoli is among others on the panel.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi