LSD cases on rise in Karnal district

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 18

Cases of lumpy skin disease (LSD) are on the rise as 1,384 cases have been reported in the district till Thursday evening. Of these, 260 head of cattle have been reported in different gaushalas, while 1,118 were found affected in other parts of the district.Six buffaloes have also been affected with the disease.

As per sources, these are only the reported cases, while there are several cases which are not reported.

The sourses say farmers are complaining about the disease and coming to veterinary hospitals. The Animal and Husbandry Department has restricted the movement of such animals and is asking the farmers to keep a vigil on these. As per the authorities, they have received the vaccine and will launch a vaccination drive.

Experts say the farmers should report in the nearby veterinary hospital if they find symptoms such as fever, discharge from eyes and nose, salivation, soft blisters like nodules on skin all over the body, fall in milk production and reduction in feed-in take.

Dr Dharmendra Kumar, Deputy Director Animal Husbandry, Karnal, confirmed the number of cases reported so far and said that they had issued mobile numbers of SDOs so that people could call them for query. Besides, an advisory had been issued to the farmers. “I appeal to farmers to keep the infected animals separately to curtail the spreading of the virus,” said the Deputy Director.

He advised the farmers to sanitise livestock sheds by eliminating vector through the application of insecticides and spraying of disinfectants. He said mosquito, ticks and flies spread the disease, so there was a need of proper cleaning and maintaining hygienic conditions. He said that early diagnosis of the disease helped in early recovery of animals.

“We will start a vaccination drive, for which we are mapping the places where the cases have been reported,” said the Deputy Director.

Report to hospital if symptoms found

Experts say farmers should report in the nearby veterinary hospital as soon as they find symptoms such as fever, discharge from eyes and nose, salivation, soft blisters like nodules on skin all over the body, fall in milk production and reduction in feed intake of the animals.

Precautionary measures