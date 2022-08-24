LSD-infected cattle on the loose in Narwana

Cattle owners in the adjoining villages have let their LSD infected cows loose in the city. The gaushalas are already struggling with keeping their cows safe and refusing to accept anymore cows, especially the ones infected with the LSD. Their staff is reluctant to even touch the infected cows. The veterinarians are unable to handle this constantly spreading disease within a limited time frame and resources. The government must realise the seriousness of the issue and deal with it on priority.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Stray cattle menace plagues Panchkula

It’s intriguing that the stray cattle menace has assumed alarming proportions in Sector 21, Panchkula. The MC authorities continue to be in deep slumber and are least bothered by the issue. The residents require quick resolution in the matter. Vinayak, Panchkula

Non-adherence to traffic rules

Even educated persons violate traffic rules and recklessly drive through the red light. The pedestrians, especially senior citizens and children fall at a higher risk of being affected by this careless act. Similar incidents are regularly witnessed at the Pyara Chowk near the DAV College for Girls. The traffic police must initiate some cautionary measures for public safety.

Vijay Kapur, Yamunanagar

