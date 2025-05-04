Lt Vinay Narwal bid tearful adieu at Karnal prayer meet

It was an emotional farewell to Lt Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the Pahalgarm terror attack, at Dr Mangalsen Auditorium here as the family, friends and hundreds of others gathered to pay their last respects to the naval officer.

At the prayer meeting. his widow, Himanshi, stood in silent grief, saluting her husband, and also offering quiet strength to the grieving family.

Lt Narwal’s grief-stricken parents sat beside his portrait. The most poignant moment came when his sister, Srishti, shared anecdotes from Vinay’s childhood, painting a picture of a brave, kind-hearted and determined young man who looked forward to serving the nation. Her words moved to tears many of those sitting in the gathering, including Haryana Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, Karnal Mayor Renu Bala Gupta and MLA Jagmohan Anand.

“Vinay’s loss is not just that of his family; it is a loss for the entire country,” said a family friend.