Home / Haryana / Lt Vinay Narwal’s father breaks down while immersing son’s ashes in Ganga

Demands that the government must ensure such incidents never happen again, says no other family should suffer like this
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 08:00 PM Apr 25, 2025 IST
Rajesh Narwal gets emotional while immersing son’s ashes in Ganga.
The ashes of Indian Navy Officer Lt Vinay Narwal, who was killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam in Kashmir on Tuesday, were immersed in the Ganga at Har ki Pauri in Haridwar on Thursday. Family members, led by Vinay’s father Rajesh Narwal, performed all religious rituals.

During the immersion, Lt Narwal's father broke down and the family members consoled him.

He hinted for a strong measure to prevent such tragedies in the future, urging the government to ensure such incidents never happen again. “What had to happen to my son has happened, but I request the government to ensure this never happens again. No other family should suffer like this,” Rajesh Narwal said while interacting with mediapersons.

The grief-stricken father also expressed gratitude to the nation and fellow citizens for standing with the family in their hour of loss. “I am thankful to the people of my country and world who stand by my family in times of grief,” he said.

Lt Narwal, a native of Karnal, was among the 26 people killed in the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam. He had joined the Navy three years ago and was posted in Kochi. He had travelled to Kashmir with his wife on a holiday.

A large number of people from all sections of society and leaders of all political parties are reaching out to family members, expressing their condolences.

