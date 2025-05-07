Lt Vinay Narwal’s wife supports ‘Operation Sindoor’, urges govt to wipe out terrorism

Himanshi, wife of Lt Vinay Narwal, who was killed in a brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22, expressed her support for the Indian Air Force’s strikes on terror camps across the border in Pakistan. She urged the government to continue such steps against terrorism until its complete eradication.

Visibly emotional, Himanshi said, “My husband joined the defence forces to protect peace in the country and ensure that innocent lives are not lost. This operation signifies his spirit that terrorism and hatred will not be tolerated by the Indian government.”

She appreciated the name ‘Operation Sindoor’, saying, “The name is very appropriate, as this incident has completely changed my life. Many others have also suffered immensely. This operation signifies that such tragic incidents will not be allowed to happen again.”

Advertisement

Himanshi thanked the Union Government and the Indian Army for ‘Operation Sindoor’ but emphasised that the action must not end there. “I want terrorism to be completely wiped out from our land,” she reiterated.

In response to online trolling, Himanshi said, “I cannot change anyone’s mindset. There should be no hatred. I know my intentions – I only wanted to ensure that no wrong is done to innocent people. Hatred has no place in society.”

Advertisement

Himanshi also appealed to the Union Government to officially declare her husband a martyr, honouring his bravery and sacrifice. Her voice, heavy with grief, carried a powerful message of national unity and justice. “Let this be the beginning of the end of terrorism in our country,” she said.