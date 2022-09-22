Lumpy skin disease: 17L cattle vaccinated in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 21

The Haryana Government has vaccinated 17.35 lakh livestock against the lumpy skin disease (LSD).

An official spokesperson said here today that Haryana got a stock of 20 lakh vaccine doses and the vaccination drive was carried out swiftly. Besides, an additional amount of Rs 7 lakh each had been given to every district for the procurement of the vaccine.

#Lumpy Skin Disease