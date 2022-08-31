Exhibition at JPS Academy

Karnal: An annual exhibition was organised at JPS Academy which witnessed participation of nearly 850 students. The participants showcased their artistic and innovative skills in the form of charts, working models and projects. The exhibition was inaugurated by the chairman of the academy, Yogender Rana. He appreciated the efforts and creativity of the students and exhorted them to work hard.

LSD vaccination drive for cattle

Hisar: Three teams of Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS) are engaged in a vaccination campaign for cattle in view of the outbreak of lumpy skin disease (LSD). The Vice Chancellor, Prof Vinod Kumar Verma, reviewed the vaccination-related work on Tuesday. Dr Naresh Jindal, research director at LUVAS, said as many as 1,565 head of cattle were vaccinated on the sixth day of the vaccination drive.

NIT inks MoU with education trust

Kurukshetra: NIT, Kurukshetra, and Heartfulness Education Trust (HET) have signed an MoU to impart training to the students, faculty and staff members at NIT, on value-based personality development programmes. HET will offer HELM (Heartfulness Enabled Leadership Mastery) curriculum in addition to heartfulness and mental well-being workshops.

College student bags prize

Yamunanagar: Raj Inder Singh, a student of Guru Nanak Khalsa College, participated in a science essay writing competition and won a consolation prize. The college principal, Dr Harinder Singh Kang, said he was awarded a cash prize of Rs 4,000 at the contest organised by the Haryana State Council of Science and Technology, an ancillary branch of the Department of Science and Technology.