Mafia, goons rule the roost in Haryana: Surjewala

Congress general Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala launched a blistering attack on the BJP-led Haryana Government, alleging that the state has been transformed into a “mafia land”.

Addressing mediapersons here today, Surjewala accused Chief Minister Nayab Saini and the BJP of handing over the state to mafia and goons. “Haryana, once known as the land of the Gita, farmers, soldiers and sportspersons, has now become a battleground for mafia and extortionists. The law and order has deteriorated to such an extent today that even God would need Z+ security in Haryana,” he said.

Quoting official data and recent crime incidents, Surjewala said, “The organized crime has emerged as the state's biggest industry. The law no longer stands for justice; instead, it ‘cowers in fear’ before the organised crime. The state is not governed by the Constitution but by the rule of mafia, guns, bullets and ransom.”

He cited a February 2025 meeting of top police officials where it was admitted that 80 gangs were actively operating in Haryana. “Three murders and five sexual crimes are reported every day. Over 4,100 people have gone missing just in the first three months of this year. In 2024, 966 murders and 16,743 crimes against women were reported” he claimed.

Surjewala alleged that Haryana sufferd from rampant unemployment, and gangs were exploiting unemployed youth to carry out criminal activities for as little as Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000. The Haryana Police acknowledge this misuse of vulnerable youth, he added. The MP demanded the resignation of the CM for failing to protect the Constitution.