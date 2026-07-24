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Home / Haryana / Magisterial probe ordered into Jhajjar well tragedy

Magisterial probe ordered into Jhajjar well tragedy

Minister visits victims’ kin, urges people to follow safety protocols

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 01:53 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner Varsha Khangwal has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Munimpur village tragedy in Jhajjar district, in which four villagers lost their lives while trying to rescue a calf that had fallen into an abandoned well late on Sunday night.

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“Badli SDM Vishal has been appointed as the inquiry officer and has been directed to submit his report within 10 days. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

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The inquiry was ordered after villagers alleged that the official response to the incident was delayed and inadequate. Action has already been proposed against the Chief Medical Officer and Fire Services officials over the alleged ill-equipped rescue operation and the failure of an ambulance to reach the village in time to transport the fourth victim.

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A financial assistance of Rs 41 lakh for each bereaved family, along with employment under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam has been announced. The compensation will be funded through contributions from the government as well as social and corporate organisations.

On Thursday, Cooperation and Tourism Minister Dr Arvind Sharma visited Munimpur village to meet the families of the deceased. Expressing his condolences, he assured them that all eligible government assistance would be extended without delay.

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Sharma also appealed to the public to avoid entering abandoned wells, sewers, tanks and other confined spaces without proper safety equipment and prior gas testing, warning that such places can contain invisible poisonous gases capable of turning fatal within moments.

“If a person or an animal becomes trapped in a well, tank, or sewer, they should not attempt to enter the confined space themselves without taking proper safety precautions. Instead, they should immediately inform the local administration, fire department, police, or the rescue agencies concerned so that trained personnel can carry out rescue operations safely,” he urged.

Emphasising the need for greater public awareness, Sharma said strict adherence to safety protocols was essential to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

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