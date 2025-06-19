Mahabharata-themed gates, e-buses for Kurukshetra

The 82nd meeting of the Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) was held under the chairmanship of Governor Bandaru Dattatraya here today.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is the Vice Chairman of the KDB, also attended the meeting.

To foster deeper community engagement and participation in promoting Kurukshetra’s heritage, Dattatraya suggested that at least 48 utsav (festivals) should be celebrated annually in villages within the 48 Kos area, involving local representatives and the participation of the villages housing these pilgrimage sites.

A key highlight of the meeting was the focus on promoting Kurukshetra’s identity as a city of spiritual and historical significance. The Chief Minister directed the officers concerned to identify major intersections and entry gates in the city, which will be designed around a Mahabharata-inspired theme.

The Sudarshan Chakra on the road leading from Jyotisar will be redesigned with advanced lighting and an installation of a statue of Lord Krishna. Further, departments were directed to enhance greenery in the surroundings of Jyotisar.

It was decided that electric buses will soon be introduced in Kurukshetra, connecting important pilgrimage sites along the 48 Kos Parikrama circuit. Route maps will be displayed inside the buses and a daily pass system will be implemented.

The officers concerned said apart from the 164 pilgrimage sites already mapped within the 48 Kos area, surveys of 18 additional sites had also been completed.

To further enhance the experience for pilgrims and tourists, four information centres would be set up at Pipli Bus Stand, Kurukshetra Railway Station, Jyotisar Railway Station and the Kurukshetra Development Board (Headquarters).

Gyananand Maharaj said a collective effort was underway to give Kurukshetra a grand and spiritually resonant identity.

Citing Indore’s example, he suggested that similar efforts should be made to improve the city’s cleanliness and help it secure a high national ranking for sanitation. He also recommended engaging Japan as a global partner for the Gita Mahotsav and proposed that a Global Gita Summit be organised in Haryana, attracting scholars from across the world.