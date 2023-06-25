Mahagathbandhan is ‘thug bandhan’, claims Anurag Thakur

Mukesh Tandon
Panipat, June 24
Addressing a public gathering at the Gauravshali Bharat rally, held in the grain market here today, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said in nine years, the BJP-led Central government had touched new dimensions of development and good governance.
The minister saluted the historical land of Panipat and said Karnal was a rice bowl of India, and Panipat was globally known for its handloom industry.
Expressing gratitude to people, he said they had elected an honest Prime Minister and had got a transparent, corruption-free governance, besides benefits through welfare schemes launched by the Centre.
He applauded the Central schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, PM Ujjawala Yojana, Jan Dhan Scheme, toilets to 12 crore houses, 35 crore houses under PM Awas Yojana and 220 crore Covid vaccine. Roads stretching thousands of kilometres had been constructed across the country, he said.
Taking a dig at the Congress, he said the BJP had undertaken more development compared to those who ruled for 70 years.
India had not only become a safe country under the leadership of PM Modi, but also sustainable development works being executed by the PM had become a pivotal topic of discussion globally. The PM had taken a resolution before forming the government that his government would be especially for the poor, the exploited, the afflicted, women, youth and farmers, he said.
India’s reputation had been enhanced globally under the leadership of the PM and India’s economy had become the fifth largest, he stated.
Talking about Opposition unity, he said 15 leaders of various parties had come together against the BJP, but they had only joined hands, not hearts. Terming the Mahagathbandhan a “thug bandhan”, Thakur said opposition parties were coming together to stop the development of the country. The agenda of the meeting was nothing and it had no leader, no policy, and even their intentions were questionable, he claimed.
‘India’s reputation has enhanced globally’
- The Prime Minister has given people a transparent, corruption-free governance, besides benefits through welfare schemes
- India’s reputation has been enhanced globally under the leadership of the PM and India’s economy had become the fifth largest.
Have joined hands, not hearts
Fifteen leaders of various parties have come together against the BJP, but they have only joined hands, not hearts. Opposition parties are merely hampering the development of the country. — Anurag Thakur, union minister
