Mahapanchayat calls for fight against hate-mongers

Tribune News Service

Panipat, August 9

Hundreds of people attended a mahapanchayat under the banner of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Kisan Union at the grain market in Bass village of Hisar district today.

A resolution was passed that they would not participate in any religious or caste riots and that all would work towards the restoration of peace and harmony. They also urged the government to conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter.

Mahapanchayat members also demanded action against cow vigilantes Monu Manesar and Bittu Bajrangi, who were responsible for the Nuh riots, and others involved in spreading hate or making provocative speeches on social media.

The mahapanchayat was held on the occasion of Kranti Diwas. Ramchander Mor of Bass village presided over the meeting, while the organiser of the mahapanchayat, Suresh Koth, presented the resolution that was passed unanimously.

Koth said some people had tried to burn the state, but failed. The main agenda of the mahapanchayat was compensation to flood-affected farmers, MSP guarantee and restoration of peace in Nuh. The farmers would gherao the Chief Minister on August 22 in Chandigarh in support of their demands and hold a state-level protest in November, he said.

Shahid Nawada, a member, stated that all people belonged to God and everyone should draw a lesson from the Ramayana and Mahabharata. All communities in the world were one and should help one another, he said.

2 gram panchayats withdraw boycott letters

Jhajjar: Gram panchayats of Mundakhera and Kablana villages on Wednesday withdrew their letters that talked about imposing economic restrictions on people belonging to a particular community in their respective villages

Sarpanches and panches of these villages issued fresh letters, stating that no such restrictions were in place. The handwritten letters, bearing stamps of sarpanches, along with their names and mobile numbers, had gone viral some days ago

The letters warned that no one from a particular community would be allowed to do business in their villages

#Hisar #Panipat