Mahapanchayat for sacking of Sandeep Singh

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, February 19

A mahapanchayat -“Beti Mange Insaf” was organised on Sunday in Kaithal, in which people from various parts of the state participated to press their demand for sacking of the Minister of State for Printing and Stationery Sandeep Singh from the Cabinet.

Student activist-turned Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sonia Duhan, who protested against Sandeep Singh during the Republic Day programme at Pehowa, called this mahapanchayat for justice for a woman coach who had accused Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment. Several leaders of different khaps also extended support to Sonia Dhuan in her campaign. Meanwhile, the mahapanchayat passed a resolution not to allow Sandeep Singh in Kaithal.

Addressing the gathering of the mahapanchayat, Duhan accused Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar of not taking any action against him. “The CM should have taken action against Sandeep Singh, but he is protecting him,” she alleged. “My motive is to ensure justice to the woman coach by sending Sandeep Singh behind bars,” she said. Satpal Duhan, a khap leader, alleged that the cases of crime against women were increasing.