Mahapanchayat in Delhi tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, January 3

After Haryana, the issue of junior coach who levelled sexual harassment allegations against former Sports Minister Sandeep Singh will now be raised at a sarva khap mahapanchayat to be organised in Delhi on Thursday.

IOA Prez’S INTERVENTION SOUGHT To mount pressure on the govt to oust Sandeep Singh from the Cabinet, international volleyball player and Bheem Awardee Dr Jagmati Sangwan has written to the president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), PT Usha, seeking her intervention in the matter to ensure justice to the coach.

“Since the state government’s stance on the issue is totally inappropriate, we have called a sarva khap mahapanchayat at Jharoda village in Delhi on Thursday to decide the future course of action into the matter to ensure justice to the coach. Besides representatives of various khaps from Haryana and Delhi, residents of different villages in both the states will participate in it,” said Rajender Singh Dagar, one of the organisers and Delhi president of the All India Jat Mahasabha.

Dagar said on the one hand, the BJP government flagged the slogan of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ while on the other hand, its minister was harassing a junior coach, who was also a promising player. “It’s astonishing that the Haryana Government was not taking any stern action against the minister while the latter had no moral right to remain in office after being booked by the Chandigarh Police on the sexual harassment charge,” he added.

“The Dhankar Khap-12 (a caste council of 12 villages in Jhajjar district) yesterday served an ultimatum on the Khattar government for sacking the minister by Saturday. The proposed mahapanchayat on Thursday will also discuss the issue on the similar line to build a social pressure on the Haryana Government for taking appropriate action against the minister,” he added.

Yudhvir Dhankar, chief, Dhankar Khap-12, said they had received the invitation for the Thursday meeting in Delhi. “Not only khaps but social and other outfits are also raising the voice prominently against the accused minister. Now, the move will come to an end only after the minister is punished,” he added.

Meanwhile, international volleyball player and Bheem Awardee Dr Jagmati Sangwan, in a letter to IOA chief PT Usha, said since the association was committed to fulfilling the sports-related needs of women players and ensuring their mental, physical and social wellbeing, hence her intervention was needed to bring the guilty to book.

“I have also urged the IOA chief to ensure the constitution and advertisement of anti-sexual harassment committees in all sports offices and institutes as a statutory requirement. This will streamline the system of registering complaints in such cases,” she added.