Maharashtra team on study visit

Chandigarh, June 29
A three-member delegation from the Maharashtra State Commission for Right to Service, headed by Chief Commissioner Baldev Singh, visited Haryana to study the implementation of the Haryana Right to Service Act.
The Haryana RTS Commission is establishing benchmarks for other states to enhance the public service delivery system, said Haryana RTSC Chief Commissioner, TC Gupta.
It was mentioned that 7,56,448 appeals had been raised through the Auto Appeal System (AAS), out of which 7,42,319 (98.1%) appeals had been resolved. In this process, certain stringent actions have also been taken. He further stated that Haryana RTS Commission has issued notices to 155 IAS and 103 HCS (State Civil Services) officers since June 2021, for lapses in public service delivery.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Convoy stopped, Rahul visit to Manipur triggers political spat
Takes copter to Churachandpur | Cong fumes, BJP dubs visit ‘...
PM chairs BJP top brass meet amid buzz of govt, party rejig
Up next, meeting of Council of Ministers on Monday
Shah: Nitish aims to stay CM, not become PM; he’s fooling Lalu
Attacks Oppn, says Cong has failed to launch Rahul despite t...