Maharashtra team on study visit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 29

A three-member delegation from the Maharashtra State Commission for Right to Service, headed by Chief Commissioner Baldev Singh, visited Haryana to study the implementation of the Haryana Right to Service Act.

The Haryana RTS Commission is establishing benchmarks for other states to enhance the public service delivery system, said Haryana RTSC Chief Commissioner, TC Gupta.

It was mentioned that 7,56,448 appeals had been raised through the Auto Appeal System (AAS), out of which 7,42,319 (98.1%) appeals had been resolved. In this process, certain stringent actions have also been taken. He further stated that Haryana RTS Commission has issued notices to 155 IAS and 103 HCS (State Civil Services) officers since June 2021, for lapses in public service delivery.