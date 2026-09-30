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Home / Haryana / Maharashtra win opening match of under-19 cricket championship at Karnal

Maharashtra win opening match of under-19 cricket championship at Karnal

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 01:18 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Adarsh School students perform at the CISCE Under-19 Cricket National Championship in Karnal.
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The cricketing spirit soared at Adarsh School, Karnal, as the 7th CISCE Under-19 Cricket National Championship got under way with enthusiasm, energy and sporting fervour. The three-day national championship has brought together young cricketing talent from across the country, providing them with a platform to showcase their skills, determination and sportsmanship.

As many as 14 teams are participating in the championship. These include Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, North West, Karnataka and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu – Puducherry – Andaman and Nicobar Islands, North India, Bihar and Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, North East, and Kerala.

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Mansimar Singh and Anna Directors of Adarsh Schools welcomed all participating teams and wished the young cricketers success not only in their sporting journey but also in their careers and character-building journey.

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“It is an honour that our school has been given an opportunity to organise this national cricket tournament. We have made all arrangements for this tournament,” said Mansimar, exhorting the young cricketers to play with sporting spirit.

In the opening match, Maharashtra emerged victorious, while West Bengal won the second match. The matches witnessed competitive cricket and a commendable display of discipline and sportsmanship by the participating teams.

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