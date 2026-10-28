Maharshi Dayanand University non-teaching staff elect new association chief

The Employee Sanjha Manch secured three of the five key posts in the annual elections of the Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) Non-Teaching Employees’ Association while the Karamchari Suraksha Manch won the remaining two posts in the election held on Wednesday.

Vikas Ahlawat (Goldy) was elected for the post of president, Naresh Kumar as general secretary and Yogesh Balana as treasurer. Prem Singh Sajwan was elected vice-president, while Randhir Singh (Chiku) won the joint secretary’s post by a wafer-thin margin of just one vote.

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Ahlawat secured 296 votes against 272 polled by his rival, Phool Kumar Bohat, winning the presidential election by 24 votes. Sajwan won the vice-president’s post with 316 votes, defeating Sanjeev Kumar by 66 votes. In the general secretary’s contest, Naresh Kumar polled 301 votes against 265 secured by Hari Prakash Bhardwaj, registering a victory by 36 votes, said Pankaj Nain, Public Relations Officer, MDU.

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He maintained that the closest contest was for the joint secretary’s post, where Randhir Singh secured 284 votes, edging past Sunil Saini, who polled 283 votes. For the treasurer’s post, Yogesh Balana won with 300 votes, defeating Dr Rajesh Sharma by 34 votes.

“A total of 571 votes were polled in the elections, while 15 executive committee members were elected unopposed. From Category I, the unopposed members were Ajay Kumar, Dharmendra, Guru Hanspal, Sanjeev, Surender Singh, Vinod Kumar and Yogendra Kumar,” Nain added.

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The other unopposed members were Dharampal (security guard), Pawan (peon), Parvinder Kumar (sweeper), Jagdish Singh (lab attendant), Bhudatt (mechanic operator), Subhash Chander (gardener), Chand Singh (JLA) and Naresh Kumar (driver).

The elections were conducted peacefully under the supervision of Chief Election Officer Prof Rahul Rishi, Election in-charge SP Rathi, Election Officer Khairati Lal and Assistant Election Officer Sunil Dahiya, along with other members of the election committee.

The announcement of the results triggered celebrations among supporters of the winning candidates, who marked the occasion with drumbeats and festivities.

After his election, Ahlawat said he would work impartially and without any pressure to safeguard the interests of employees.

MDU Registrar Prof Sandeep Bansal and Dean Academic Affairs Prof Randeep Rana congratulated Ahlawat and the other elected office-bearers.