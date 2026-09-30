Maharshi Dayanand University Rohtak pact with pharma firm to boost drug research

Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd to strengthen university-industry collaboration and create new opportunities for students in industrial training, internships and research.

The MoU was signed in the presence of MDU Vice-Chancellor Prof Milap Punia. Registrar Prof Sandeep Bansal signed the agreement on behalf of MDU, while Sanjeev Singh, AGM (Human Resources), and Pooja Das, AGM (New Projects), signed on behalf of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

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Prof Punia said collaboration with the pharmaceutical industry would provide students with valuable practical exposure alongside their academic learning. He said industrial training would help students develop technical and job-oriented skills, while the MoU would also create more internship opportunities for them.

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Prof Deepak Kaushik, Head of the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, said the MoU would facilitate industrial training and internships for students besides promoting joint research projects. The agreement also provides for MDU PhD scholars to use research facilities at Akums, exchange programmes and career guidance sessions.