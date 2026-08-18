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Home / Haryana / Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, scholars’ research on electric vehicles published in Emerald’s Q1 journal

Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, scholars’ research on electric vehicles published in Emerald’s Q1 journal

Study analyses global research trends in electric vehicles (EVs), government policies and sustainable transportation

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 10:34 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak. File Photo
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A research paper by two scholars of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, analysing global research trends in electric vehicles (EVs), government policies and sustainable transportation has been published in a Q1 journal of Emerald Publishing.

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Simran Sehgal and Ruby Gothwal, PhD scholars in Social Sciences (Management) at the Institute of Management Studies and Research (IMSAR), conducted the study under the supervision of Prof Divya Malhan.

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Their research paper, titled “Electric Vehicles, Policy Interventions and Sustainability: A Bibliometric Analysis of Global Research Trends”, has been published in Global Knowledge, Memory and Communication.

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The study analysed 958 research publications on electric vehicles published globally between 2011 and 2026. Using Biblioshiny and VOSviewer, the researchers mapped the evolution of research on EVs, policy interventions and sustainable mobility.

The findings indicate a significant shift in research priorities. While early studies largely focused on pollution, emissions and environmental impacts, recent research has moved towards practical solutions such as decarbonisation, technological innovation, charging infrastructure, battery recycling and sustainable mobility, said Pankaj Nain, Public Relations Officer, MDU.

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“The study emphasises that coordinated government policies, technological innovation and adequate charging infrastructure will be crucial in accelerating the transition towards sustainable transportation. It also identifies emerging areas that could shape future research on electric mobility,” he added.

Malhan said the journal is indexed in Scopus and Web of Science (Clarivate) and carries a Q1 ranking and an ABDC B rating. It has a CiteScore of 7.5 and an Impact Factor of 2.4.

She described the publication as an important achievement for the scholars and said it reflected IMSAR’s growing contribution to research on contemporary global challenges.

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