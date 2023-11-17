Maharshi Dayanand University's computer centre head suspended

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, November 16

The authorities of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) have placed Dr GP Saroha, University Computer Centre’s (UCC) director, under suspension with immediate effect.

Though no reason has been cited in the suspension orders issued by Registrar Gulshan Taneja last evening, but an inordinate delay in preparing the identity cards of students enrolled in various undergraduate and/ or post graduate courses is believed to be the reason behind the action.

The suspension remained a hot topic of discussion in the university, with employees perceiving the action with different angles.

As per sources, a joint delegation of the teaching and Non-Teaching Employees Association also called on Taneja, requesting him to revoke Saroha’s suspension. “The UCC owns the responsibility of preparing identity cards of the university students. However, it failed to prepare the cards of more than 50 percent students even two months after the commencement of the new academic session,” a member of the delegation shared with The Tribune.

An official, on the condition of anonymity, claimed the delay in preparing the students’ identity cards was not merely the reason for the suspension. Some other issues were also associated with it, he said.

“I have no idea about the reason for my suspension as it has not been stated in the orders,” said Saroha.

Meanwhile, university Vice-Chancellor Rajbir Singh and Registrar Taneja could not be contacted for comments.

Non-teaching staff on dharna

Office-bearers of the MDU Non-Teaching Employees Association, led by its president Raj Kumar Sharma, on Thursday launched an indefinite dharna in the administrative block against objections raised by the audit section over the bills pertaining to medical reimbursement, provident fund, etc. “The bills have been pending in the audit section for several months due to unnecessary objections. We are demanding the transfer of the Resident Senior Auditor and we will not lift the dharna until our demand is met,” claimed Sharma. TNS

#Rohtak