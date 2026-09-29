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Home / Haryana / Mahendragarh: 62 sanitation workers undergo health check-up at central university

Mahendragarh: 62 sanitation workers undergo health check-up at central university

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Tribune News Service
Mahendragarh, Updated At : 09:01 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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The Central University of Haryana (CUH), Mahendragarh, organised “Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir”, a health check-up camp for the sanitation workers, under the Swachhata Hi Seva-2026 and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat campaigns on Monday.

The camp was jointly organised by the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit and the University Health Centre to ensure the well-being of sanitation workers.

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Prof (Dr) Tankeshwar Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, conveyed his best wishes for the initiative and highlighted its importance in ensuring the health and well-being of sanitation workers and other support staff working on the campus.

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The participants also took a Swachhata pledge in the presence of Registrar Prof Suneel Kumar and Dean (Research) Prof Neelam Sangwan. Inaugurating the camp, Prof Suneel Kumar said sanitation workers play a vital role in maintaining a clean, safe and well-organised campus.

She urged participants to remain conscious of their health and follow cleanliness and safety guidelines.

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Medical Officers Dr Rajat Yadav and Dr Hina Yadav said 62 sanitation workers underwent health check-ups during the camp. Blood pressure and diabetes screenings were conducted, medical consultations provided and medicines distributed as required. Sanitation kits were also provided to the participants.

Prof Rajendra Prasad Meena, Nodal Officer, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Campaign; Dr Tarun Kumar, Nodal Officer, Swachhata Hi Seva campaign; Dr Jitender Kumar, Dr Ranbir Singh, Dr Sanjeet Kumar, Health Centre staff, NSS coordinators Dr Pradeep and Dr Neelam, NSS volunteers and research scholars Rasna and Meghaditya Roy contributed to the organisation of the camp.

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