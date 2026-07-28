Mahendragarh animal scientists awarded copyright for developing scientific tool

Scientists at Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS) Haryana Pashu Vigyan Kendra, Mahendragarh, have been granted an official copyright by the Government of India for developing a highly scientific and farmer-friendly “Decision-Support Tool for Successful Conception in Animals”.

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The copyright has been jointly granted to Dr Davinder Singh, Dr Jyoti Shunthwal, Dr Anand Kumar Pandey and Dr Sujoy Khanna.

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The step-by-step decision-support tool has been developed for dairy farmers, veterinarians, extension professionals and students. It is specifically designed to assist in managing anoestrus and repeat breeding in dairy animals.

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The tool features an intuitive decision tree that enables users to navigate key decision points based on observed symptoms, animal health status, historical data and specific field conditions.

It provides practical management and preventive strategies for addressing anoestrus (failure to exhibit heat), silent heat and repeat breeding. It also helps determine the optimum timing for artificial insemination, identify and manage abnormal reproductive discharge, and provides guidance on nutritional management, mineral supplementation and other scientific reproductive and breeding practices.

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The tool aims to improve conception rates, enhance reproductive efficiency and reduce economic losses in dairy farming.

Congratulating the authors, Prof (Dr) Vinod Kumar Verma, Vice-Chancellor, LUVAS, said such farmer-oriented scientific initiatives play a vital role in promoting modern, profitable and scientific dairy farming.

He said the university’s mission is to translate research-based knowledge into simple, practical and actionable information for livestock owners.

“The copyright reflects the LUVAS’s continued commitment to innovation, knowledge dissemination and strengthening scientific livestock management, marking another significant achievement for the university and the field of animal reproduction in India,” he said.