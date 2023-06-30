Mahendragarh: CCTVs at parking lots for vehicles impounded for illegal mining

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, June 29

The parking lots for vehicles impounded on charges of illegal mining or overloading in the district will now be under the close surveillance of the district administration authorities.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Monica Gupta has formed a three-member committee, comprising City Magistrate, Secretary (Regional Transport Authorities) and Mining Officer, to carry out the inspection of the parking lots not only to check whether the CCTV cameras were working properly, but also to verify other terms and conditions were being followed by their operators.

She has also asked the committee to find out whether the parking operators were preserving the CCTV footage of the past 15 days, besides maintaining the records in a register about the vehicles impounded and released from the parking lot.

Sources said the committee had been formed after a joint complaint filed by local residents, alleging that the operators of a parking lot in the Nangal Choudhary area, in connivance with local mining officials, released two tractor-trailers without imposing penalty on them on June 11 night.

However, the police taking a serious note of the complaint on Wednesday, booked seven persons, including three mining officials, in this respect and started investigation, while the Narnaul SDM Manoj Kumar is still, as per sources, conducting inquiry into the matter on behalf of the district administration. He has also served notices to the complainants, operators of the parking lots and mining officials to submit their reply.

Dr Mangal Sain, City Magistrate, told The Tribune that five parking lots were at present functional in the district, while the process for the re-allotment of two other parking lots in the Narnaul and Ateli areas was underway.

“As per the terms and conditions, the CCTV cameras are mandatory in parking lots, hence we will not only check CCTV cameras, but also ascertain whether these are functional. The operators of every parking lot are also bound to maintain a register to make the entry of every vehicle impounded and released. These entries will later be matched with the official records,” he added.

Meanwhile, DC Monica Gupta has directed the officials concerned to cancel the agreement of those parking lots where the CCTV cameras were not working properly. She has also asked the Revenue officials to present a measurement report of all mining areas in the district before the next meeting of the District Level Task Force.