Mahendragarh Civil Hospital hit by space crunch, staff shortage

In view of the high cost of treatment at most private hospitals, residents of Mahendragarh town as well as nearby villages usually prefer to visit the local Civil Hospital to consult specialist doctors and get medicines free of cost.

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The Civil Hospital has 42 doctors and 38 nurses to cater to nearly 600 patients coming to its OPDs for treatment every day. The doctors available at the Civil Hospital include specialists in medicine, general surgery, orthopaedic surgery, gynaecology, ophthalmology (eye), ENT and dental surgery.

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The number of beds for admitted patients has been increased from 24 to 60 in the past year and the availability of medicines has also been ensured.

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However, several requisite facilities like additional operating theatres, more indoor wards and dialysis facilities have not been provided at the Civil Hospital due to the acute shortage of space.

Surprisingly, a new six-storey building of the Civil Hospital, constructed during the previous term of the state government, has not been made functional to date.

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The concrete structure of the building is ready, but the woodwork, electrical and sanitary fittings are yet to be completed.

The delay in the commissioning of the new building is putting pressure on the resources currently available at the Civil Hospital.

The patients have to wait for their surgeries as there is only one operating theatre at the hospital and only a limited number of surgeries can be conducted despite the availability of surgeons of different specialties.

As per official sources, three operation theatres are required to cater to the large number of patients visiting the hospital.Then, there is no ultrasound facility at the hospital, which causes much inconvenience to patients requiring the examination.

“Two more operation theatres are required at the hospital, for which we have written to the authorities concerned. We do not have a radiologist or any other doctor trained in ultrasound examination at the hospital as of now. Hence, we get the ultrasound of pregnant women done at private diagnostic centres. The ultrasound charges are paid by the government and the patients (pregnant women) are not required to pay anything for the examination,” maintains Dr Jai Prakash, Senior Medical Officer (SMO) in-charge of the Civil Hospital. The hospital has a single X-ray machine, which fails to cater to the heavy rush of patients. There is a shortage of radiographers as well, with only two radiographers working against the five sanctioned posts. The patients complain that they have to wait for a long time to get their X-rays done.

Hospital employees also concede that heated exchanges between the patients and hospital employees are often witnessed in the X-ray wing due to the shortage of machines and staff. The lack of an online mechanism to upload X-ray scans at the hospital necessitates the printing of X-ray films, which consumes much time and effort. “The request for more X-ray machines has also been sent to the authorities concerned,” says the SMO.The hospital also lacks pharmacists, with only two pharmacists working against eight sanctioned posts. Similarly, only four of the 10 sanctioned posts of lab technicians are filled. The posts of dietitian and ophthalmic assistant are also lying vacant.

The free dialysis facility under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode announced by the state government has not been started at the hospital due to the space crunch. Nonetheless, despite the shortage of space, certain facilities and other limitations, the hospital caters to a large number of patients coming from the town and nearby areas.

“In case of need, I always bring my family members and other acquaintances to the Civil Hospital instead of going to any private hospital. It is not a matter of affordability, but trust,” remarks Devender Yadav, a member of the local Zila Parishad.

Contacted for comments regarding the space crunch and lack of facilities at the Civil Hospital, district Civil Surgeon Dr Ashok Kumar said these issues would be resolved with the commissioning of the hospital’s new building.

Questioned about the inordinate delay in the commissioning of the new building, the Civil Surgeon stated that the matter pertaining to the building’s budget was being examined by a committee constituted for the purpose.