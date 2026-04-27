Mahendragarh college girls bag top positions in Rewari varsity

Students of the Government Girls College at Unhani in Mahendragarh district have brought laurels to the college once again by bagging the top positions in the first-year Bachelor of Arts (BA) annual examination conducted by Indira Gandhi University (IGU), Meerpur (Rewari).

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Aarzu, a student of the college, secured the first place in the university merit list, while Sonia stood second.

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A felicitation ceremony was held on the college campus to commemorate the achievements of the students.

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Both top achievers were presented with mementos and certificates.

The college Principal, Prof Vikram Singh, attributed the success of the students to their determination and disciplined work of the faculty members.

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"Students of this college have bagged the first position at IGU four times in the past eight years," he pointed out, adding that the college students are appearing on the merit lists of all three streams.

Addressing the students and staff members, he maintained that any target can be achieved with clear goals, hard work and proper guidance.

"Two of our students, who have studied at government schools in rural areas before joining this college, have achieved a big success, which is a source of inspiration for the other students," he stated.

The faculty members present at the event also congratulated the students and appreciated their sincere approach, asserting that these results are a testament to the college's quality education and disciplined environment.

The parents of the college students also expressed joy at their daughters' success and thanked the college faculty.

Both students attributed their success to their teachers. They also advised the other students to study regularly, manage their time well and move forward with confidence.