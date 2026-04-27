icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Mahendragarh college girls bag top positions in Rewari varsity

Mahendragarh college girls bag top positions in Rewari varsity

Aarzu secures first place in university merit list, Sonia second

article_Author
Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Kanina, Updated At : 11:58 AM Apr 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Top achievers being felicitated by the principal and teachers of the Government College for Girls at Unhani village in Mahendragarh district. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Students of the Government Girls College at Unhani in Mahendragarh district have brought laurels to the college once again by bagging the top positions in the first-year Bachelor of Arts (BA) annual examination conducted by Indira Gandhi University (IGU), Meerpur (Rewari).

Advertisement

Aarzu, a student of the college, secured the first place in the university merit list, while Sonia stood second.

Advertisement

A felicitation ceremony was held on the college campus to commemorate the achievements of the students.

Advertisement

Both top achievers were presented with mementos and certificates.

The college Principal, Prof Vikram Singh, attributed the success of the students to their determination and disciplined work of the faculty members.

Advertisement

"Students of this college have bagged the first position at IGU four times in the past eight years," he pointed out, adding that the college students are appearing on the merit lists of all three streams.

Addressing the students and staff members, he maintained that any target can be achieved with clear goals, hard work and proper guidance.

"Two of our students, who have studied at government schools in rural areas before joining this college, have achieved a big success, which is a source of inspiration for the other students," he stated.

The faculty members present at the event also congratulated the students and appreciated their sincere approach, asserting that these results are a testament to the college's quality education and disciplined environment.

The parents of the college students also expressed joy at their daughters' success and thanked the college faculty.

Both students attributed their success to their teachers. They also advised the other students to study regularly, manage their time well and move forward with confidence.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts