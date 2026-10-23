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Home / Haryana / Mahendragarh enforces ‘no helmet, no fuel’ rule

Mahendragarh enforces ‘no helmet, no fuel’ rule

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Narnaul, Updated At : 08:58 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Vehicles without a valid pollution-under-control certificate (PUCC) will not be provided fuel at petrol stations in Mahendragarh district. Two-wheeler riders not wearing helmets will also be denied fuel.

Directions to this effect were issued by Deputy Commissioner Anupama Anjali while chairing a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee at the local mini-secretariat on Wednesday. She instructed the officials concerned to ensure that fuel was not supplied to vehicles without a valid PUCC at any petrol station in the district.

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“Apart from that, petrol should also not be supplied to two-wheeler riders not wearing helmets,” the DC said.

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She asked the local police authorities and the District Food and Supplies Controller to conduct regular inspections at petrol stations to ensure compliance with these instructions. She also directed the officials concerned in the Transport Department to conduct regular inspections of pollution testing centres.

The DC further directed officials to continue checking school buses to ensure the safety of children. She instructed all agencies responsible for road safety to take appropriate action at every accident site and submit a report.

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“Strict action should be taken against those found driving under the influence of alcohol,” the DC said. She added that all hit-and-run cases must be investigated and action taken promptly to ensure that victims receive timely compensation. The DC also directed the officials concerned to get all illegal road cuts closed as soon as possible.

RTA Secretary Manoj Kumar presented the agenda point by point. Municipal Council Chairperson Kamlesh Saini also offered her suggestions. SDM (Mahendragarh) Yogesh Saini, Zila Parishad CEO Nirmal Nagar, SDM (Nangal Chaudhary) Uday Singh and SDM (Narnaul) Gurvinder Singh were present at the meeting.

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