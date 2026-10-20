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Home / Haryana / Mahendragarh residents protest mining operations, demand probe

Mahendragarh residents protest mining operations, demand probe

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Tribune News Service
Narnaul, Updated At : 01:34 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Local residents staged a protest demonstration at the local mini-secretariat against the mining operations scheduled to begin at Daukhera village in Nangal Chaudhary area of Mahendragarh district.

The villagers alleged that the mining operations were in violation of regulations and would cause damage to their agricultural land.

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Following the protest, the villagers submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, demanding an impartial inquiry into the matter and action against those responsible.

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"In preparation for the mining operations, agricultural panchayat land near the residential area of the village is being levelled, violating the established regulations. This is affecting the surrounding agricultural land and the interests of the villagers," said the memorandum.

The villagers stated that they had brought the matter to the notice of the authorities concerned earlier as well, but to no avail.

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"Mining operations by a company were earlier shut down after we met the Chief Minister and apprised him of our concerns. Now, with the connivance of the administration, mining permission has been granted again under a different name," they pointed out.

The villagers alleged that mining activities are carried out on agricultural land, which causes problems for the farmers and other local residents.

They demanded an investigation into the boundaries of the mining area and the availability of minerals.

The memorandum also demanded an investigation into the necessary permits, environmental regulations and safety standards for mining operations.

The villagers requested that a team from the Mining Department should inspect the site to reveal the actual situation.

They demanded that the mining area be surveyed to ensure that mining is not carried out outside the established limits.

"The disposal of loose earth and other material as well as the provision of safety measures in the mining area should also be examined," they stated.

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