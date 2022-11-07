Is a civic issue bothering you?

Mahendragarh-Sehlang road in bad shape

THE Mahendragarh-Sehlang road has been in a dilapidated condition for the past few years. The potholed roads are posing a serious threat to the lives of commuters, especially those on two-wheelers. They tend to lose balance and fall from the vehicle. Despite raising the issue several times, the authorities have not carried out patchwork to plug the potholes. but the authorities are not paying any heed towards it. Mukesh, Mahendragarh

Sewers in ambala cantt choked due to plastic waste

PLASTIC waste is carelessly discarded along roadside in the Ambala Cantonment area, choking sewer lines. The MC authorities claim good ranking in cleanliness survey but the condition of sewage system in the city narrates a different story. It is important that residents collect and dispose of non-biodegradable waste in a proper manner. The authorities concerned must address the problem and take efficient measures to curb the problem. Aman, Ambala

Inadequate parking arrangement

THERE is no parking arrangement in the buildings of a number of banks, restaurants, hotels and hospitals in twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. As a result, people are forced to park their vehicles on roads, causing inconvenience to commuters and adding to the problem of traffic congestion. The MC authorities and Traffic Police must attend to the issue and resolve it at the earliest. Manga Ram, Jagadhri

