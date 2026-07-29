Mahendragarh set to become Haryana’s first model digital health district

Patients visiting health facilities in Mahendragarh will soon be able to avoid long queues for OPD and prescription slips, with digital OPD services featuring a scan-and-register facility set to be introduced across the district.

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In a move to make healthcare services more modern, transparent and citizen-friendly, the Haryana Government has initiated a plan to develop Mahendragarh as the state's first model digital health district under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

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A three-day special campaign has been launched to ensure 100 per cent implementation of digital facilities across government and private health institutions in the district under the supervision of State Mission Director Dr Virender Yadav.

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As part of the campaign, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission’s State Health Management Information System Manager Umesh Saini conducted digital registration and training sessions for health officials at Narnaul, doctors and staff of Maharishi Chyawan Medical College, Koriawas, and Baba Khetanath Ayurvedic Medical College, Patikara, on Wednesday.

The owners and managements of private hospitals, laboratories and medical stores were also urged to ensure complete digital registration of their establishments.

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Mahendragarh Civil Surgeon Dr Ashok Kumar and Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Pawan Yadav said the district is currently leading the state in the creation of Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs, with nearly 76 per cent of residents already having ABHA cards.

These IDs will enable secure storage of patients’ medical records and allow them to access and share their treatment history anywhere with their consent.

“The government plans to develop Mahendragarh as a successful model that can later be replicated across Haryana,” the Civil Surgeon said, adding that the district’s progress will be reviewed by the National Health Authority in New Delhi on August 7.

What is Scan-and-Register and Digital OPD?

The Scan-and-Register facility has been introduced under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission to make the process of starting treatment quicker and hassle-free by enabling prompt generation of OPD slips.

Patients will only need to scan a QR code installed at hospital counters or premises using their mobile phones. After scanning, details such as name, age, gender and address will be automatically transferred to the hospital system, eliminating the need to stand in queues or fill out forms for OPD registration.