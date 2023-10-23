Mahendragarh tops state in healthcare services

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 22

Mahendragarh district ranks number one in the state in delivering healthcare services under the Ayushman Bharat Chirayu Yojana. Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal commended the district authorities’ efforts during a virtual review meeting held to assess progress of the scheme.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, G Anupama unveiled Mahendragarh district’s success story in the healthcare sector. A recent evaluation conducted by a team from the IIM, Rohtak, found that the health facilities and empanelled hospitals in Mahendragarh excelled, earning them the top position.

Earlier, families with annual income up to Rs 1.80 lakh were eligible under the scheme that entitled them to free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in both government and empanelled private hospitals without any registration fee. The scheme now extends to families with annual income up to Rs 3 lakh, requiring the payment of Rs 1,500 as fee for registration.

