Mahendragarh: Traders up in arms against GST raids

Mahendragarh, May 8
A meeting of traders led by Haryana Pradesh Beopar Mandal’s vice-president Kishan Chaudhary was held in Narnaul town here today in which the local authorities were criticised for carrying out raids in the name of GST.
“The traders have been harassed by local officials in the past two months in the name of GST checking. They are not hesitating to conduct raids at traders’ houses, which is objectionable. Hence, we have decided to approach the state government to get this practice curbed. A committee of 21 members has been formed for the purpose,” said Chaudhary.
