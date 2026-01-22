DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Mahendragarh village gets national recognition for providing water to every house

Mahendragarh village gets national recognition for providing water to every house

Dochana is state’s only panchayat selected for ‘Sujal Gram Samvad’ programme

Sunit Dhawan
Narnaul, Updated At : 03:20 AM Jan 22, 2026 IST
Representatives of Dochana village virtually attend a national programme on Wednesday.
The third edition of the Sujal Gram Samvad was organised at the national level by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti under the National Jal Jeevan Mission on Wednesday. Online discussions with representatives of selected village panchayats from different states were held during the programme. Dochana village panchayat, under the Narnaul block of Mahendragarh district, was the only panchayat from Haryana selected for the programme.

Representatives of the Dochana panchayat shared their experiences with senior officials from across the country on the successful operation and maintenance of the village’s drinking water system.

Mission Director Rajiv Batish from the State Water and Sewerage Mission, Mahendragarh Additional Deputy Commissioner Tarun Kumar, Superintending Engineer SP Joshi from the Public Health Engineering Department (Narnaul division), Executive Engineer Jitender Hooda, District Adviser Mangtu Ram Saraswa, Sub-Divisional Engineer Jasbir Singh and other officials attended the meeting.

Joshi said the Gram Panchayat of Dochana was selected for ensuring community participation and providing tap water to every household.

“The panchayat regularly tests drinking water quality and voluntarily collects water charges. The funds collected are used by the village panchayat and the Village Water and Sewerage Committee to operate and maintain the drinking water system,” he said.

Executive Engineer Jitender Hooda said village panchayats entrusted with rural drinking water systems have full authority to collect water charges.

“Regular and effective collection of water bills by the Gram Panchayat of Dochana is a commendable initiative. The Public Health Engineering Department has also deployed teams to collect water bills,” he said, appealing to consumers to pay their bills on time.

Dochana sarpanch Moolchand, who is also chairman of the Village Water and Sewerage Committee, said the selection of the panchayat from across the state was a matter of pride for all villagers.

“A fee of Rs 100 per water connection is charged from each household, through which the drinking water system is being successfully maintained,” he said.

During the Sujal Gram Samvad, six questions were posed on drinking water quality testing, water meetings, bill collection, water dedication day and service assessment, to which the panchayat representatives gave satisfactory answers.

Batish praised the Gram Panchayat of Dochana, calling the system of water fee collection inspiring for other panchayats.

He said self-help groups are being engaged in water fee collection in Haryana, with a provision for a 10 per cent honorarium.

“The Jal Jeevan Mission has ensured widespread public participation in Haryana and the state has succeeded in providing 100 per cent tap water to every household,” he said.

