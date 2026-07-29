Mahendragarh village woman wins gold at Commonwealth Games

Para athlete Sharmila Dhankhar of Chhitroli village in Mahendragarh district has brought laurels to Haryana by winning a gold medal in the shot put event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games-2026.

Advertisement

The village erupted in joy after Sharmila’s triumph, with youngsters bursting firecrackers and elders distributing laddoos among fellow villagers.

Advertisement

“It is the happiest moment of my life. I am so happy that I have forgotten all my sorrows. I had sold my family land to facilitate Sharmila, who has a great devotion for sports despite her disability,” said Sharmila’s visually impaired mother, Santosh Devi.

Advertisement

Sharmila, who is polio-afflicted, lost her father, while her brother Naveen operates an auto-rickshaw.

Her first marriage turned into a nightmare, with Sharmila facing physical and mental torture for years. She gave birth to two daughters before eventually separating from her husband.

Advertisement

Later, she married Ajit Singh, who supported her participation in sports and encouraged her to pursue her sporting ambitions.

Sharmila’s achievement has triggered celebrations across Chhitroli, with residents expressing pride in her accomplishment.

Residents Samunder, Dalbir and Amit Suhag said Sharmila had made the entire village proud and they were eager to welcome her on her return.

“We hope and pray that she wins an Olympic gold,” they said.