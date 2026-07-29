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Home / Haryana / Mahendragarh village woman wins gold at Commonwealth Games

Mahendragarh village woman wins gold at Commonwealth Games

Visually impaired mother sold land to support daughter’s sporting dream

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Mahendragarh, Updated At : 01:24 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Sharmila’s family members and villagers offer sweets to her mother Santosh Devi at Chhitroli village on Tuesday.
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Para athlete Sharmila Dhankhar of Chhitroli village in Mahendragarh district has brought laurels to Haryana by winning a gold medal in the shot put event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games-2026.

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The village erupted in joy after Sharmila’s triumph, with youngsters bursting firecrackers and elders distributing laddoos among fellow villagers.

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“It is the happiest moment of my life. I am so happy that I have forgotten all my sorrows. I had sold my family land to facilitate Sharmila, who has a great devotion for sports despite her disability,” said Sharmila’s visually impaired mother, Santosh Devi.

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Sharmila, who is polio-afflicted, lost her father, while her brother Naveen operates an auto-rickshaw.

Her first marriage turned into a nightmare, with Sharmila facing physical and mental torture for years. She gave birth to two daughters before eventually separating from her husband.

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Later, she married Ajit Singh, who supported her participation in sports and encouraged her to pursue her sporting ambitions.

Sharmila’s achievement has triggered celebrations across Chhitroli, with residents expressing pride in her accomplishment.

Residents Samunder, Dalbir and Amit Suhag said Sharmila had made the entire village proud and they were eager to welcome her on her return.

“We hope and pray that she wins an Olympic gold,” they said.

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