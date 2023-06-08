Mahendragarh villagers in grip of fear as mining blasts damage houses

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, June 7

High-intensity blasts are allegedly being carried out for mining activities by a private firm near Meghot Binja village under the Nizampur area. This has resulted in stones falling on houses of the village, causing fear among the residents.

No case registered Recently, a heavy stone allegedly fell on house rooftop in the village

The house owner filed a complaint with the Nizampur police station, but no case had been registered in this regard so far

“Villagers have been living in constant fear following heavy blasts being conducted by the mining firm. The mining zone is located close to the village. Cracks have also developed in many houses in the village following the impact of high-intensity blasts while stones have fallen in residential areas many times,” Manoj Yadav, sarpanch, Meghot Binja village, told The Tribune.

In a recent incident, a heavy stone allegedly fell on the rooftop of a house in the village. The house owner filed a written complaint with the Nizampur police station in this respect, but no case had been registered in this regard so far.

A villager Pawan said a woman working in the fields suffered injuries when a stone fell on her after a big blast by the mining firm last year. In protest against the incident, the villagers staged a dharna and demanded a check on the heavy blasts.

The village sarpanch said a delegation of the villagers would call on higher officials of the district administration tomorrow to apprise them of the issue and to request them to find a permanent solution to this problem.

Niranjan Lal, Mining Officer, said the issue of blasting pertained to the Directorate of General of Mines Safety. However, there was a remote possibility of stones falling on houses as mining was being carried out over 100 m below the surface in the mining zone, he added.

Mahabir Singh, SHO, Nangal Choudhary police station, said both parties, the complainant and the firm officials, had been summoned in the police station this evening in connection with the incident.