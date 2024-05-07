Mahira Group director’s ED remand extended

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 6

A city court on Monday extended the ED remand of Sikander Singh Chhoker, one of the directors of real estate firm Mahira Group, by three days. Sikander is the son of Dharam Singh Chhoker, congress MLA from Samalkha.

The accused had allegedly siphoned off money collected from homebuyers for a real estate project in Gurugram.

A team of the ED produced Sikandar in the court of Sessions Judge Subhas Mehla on Monday after completing his five-day remand. The agency stated in the court that the accused was not cooperating in the investigation. The agency told the court that four persons were interrogated, but seven more had to be interrogated.

Meanwhile, the Chhoker’s counsel said the allegations levelled against his client were false. Considering all the arguments, the court extended the ED’s remand period for three days.

The court also instructed the ED that the accused would have to undergo medical examination during the remand. Besides, he can meet his lawyer between Rs 2 pm to Rs 3 pm daily, he said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Gurugram