Mahira group flat buyer tries to kill self

Gurugram, June 30
A day after a homebuyer of the Mahira group approached the Chief Minister seeking the refund of his deposits, his wife attempted suicide in Mumbai.
The family had for months been running from pillar to post, seeking the refund of its deposit of Rs 15 lakh, claiming that it was taken as loan.
According to Vinod Kumar, though they had paid the money in 2018 for a Sector 68-based project, the Mahira group neither built the flats nor gave them their money back.
He alleged that loan recovery agents started frequenting his house and harassing his wife, who would be alone while he was away. Unable to take this, she tried to kill herself.
Meanwhile, the news went viral across social media, with over 5,000 homebuyers demanding action against the builder. Sources claimed that as a damage-control exercise, the builder paid Rs 4 lakh to Kumar and has promised to pay him the remaining amount in a fortnight.
