Mahira Homes blacklisted for submitting forged plans

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, June 27

The Director-General (DG), Town and Country Planning Department (TCPD), TL Satyaprakash, today blacklisted Mahira Homes Pvt Ltd and its subsidiary companies over fraud and breach of trust, as it submitted forged building plans and ordered lodging of an FIR in this regard.

The firm is related to Panipat Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chokker as his son has a share in it. The TCPD had granted licence No. 9 of 2022 over 6.675 acres and additional licence No. 61 of 2023 over 3.40 acres to the firm for the development of the affordable group housing colony over an area, measuring 10.075 acres in Sector 88-B, Gurugram.

The building plan for over 6.675 acres was approved on May 10, 2022. However, the plan of the additional licence were considered by the Building Plan Approval Committee (BPAC) at its meeting held on April 11, 2023, but this had not been approved till date.

Despite the non-approval of the plan, the firm gave forged building plans showing the signatures of BPAC members on those to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). The Chief Engineer, GMDA, even recommended the Service Plan Estimates which was received at the TCPD office.

“The above Act of the coloniser is a case of cheating, fraud and a breach of trust with the department. The coloniser had earlier done similar practices by submitting forged bank guarantees in other licences ie license No. 128 of 2019, 24 of 2020, 106 of 2017 and 61 of 2021 and resultantly was blacklisted by the department vide order dated May 9, 2022. However, the coloniser has neither improved his conduct nor stopped doing wrong practices,” observed DG TCP TL Satyaprakash.

Satyaprakash added, “In view of the above violations, I hereby order not to process any licence application or approvals of Mahira Homes Pvt Ltd and its subsidiary/associate companies and its directors, who have not improved their practices of submitting the forged documents to the Department.”

He also ordered for lodging an FIR against the firm, its directors, associate companies, authorised signatory and the architect.