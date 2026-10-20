Maid drugs Sirsa trader’s family, flees with 80 tolas of gold, cash

A domestic help hired barely 15-20 days ago allegedly drugged a businessman’s wife and son before fleeing with around 80 tolas of gold, Rs 2-3 lakh in cash and other valuables in Sirsa. The robbery at the house of Pankaj Khemka, owner of OHM Cine Garden, has raised serious questions over security in the city’s upscale residential colonies, particularly as the house is located near the Women’s Police Station.

According to police, the maid, identified as Beenu, allegedly planned the robbery with two accomplices after learning that Khemka usually left home on Sundays. On Sunday, while the businessman was away, the accused allegedly drugged his wife, Neetu, and their Class X son, Vardhman, before making off with the valuables.

Advertisement

The family’s pet dog was also allegedly given a sedative to prevent it from barking. Police suspect that a substance may have been mixed with flour at the house. Samples have been collected for examination.

Advertisement

The accused allegedly packed the valuables into bags, took the car keys and fled in the family’s vehicle. Police later recovered the car near the Bhavdin toll plaza on the highway towards Hisar. Beenu remains absconding, while police are attempting to identify and trace her accomplices.

The robbery has once again brought the spotlight on a series of thefts and robberies in Sirsa’s prominent residential areas. The location of the latest crime, near the city entrance and the Women’s Police Station, has raised concerns over how such an incident could occur despite the presence of CCTV cameras and private security in the area.

Advertisement

The case has also revived memories of a similar robbery at advocate Bansal’s house in Ram Colony, in which a domestic worker was allegedly involved with two accomplices. Police have yet to trace the accused in that case.

Meanwhile, a police spokesman said police and forensic teams were examining CCTV footage and other evidence. He added that efforts were under way to arrest the suspects.