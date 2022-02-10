Maid sedates Gurugram family, loots house by bringing in 4 accomplices

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 10

A house help sedated a woman and her daughters and got their house robbed by bringing in four men in Sector 10A area here.

The men held them hostage and robbed the house.

An FIR has been registered at Sector 10A police station. Police have started investigation.

According to a complaint filed by Sumita, a resident of Sector 10A, maid Aarti was working at their home from last some months. Mostly, she used to come to the house for work in the morning, but on Tuesday she came in around 5 pm.

“I asked her for juice and she gave me and my daughters sedative-laced juice and soon we all fainted. In the meantime, Aarti called in four men. They held us hostage and threatened to kill us. One of them strangled my throat and asked to hand over all valuables. We were in semi-conscious condition when they robbed jewellery, watches, Rs 50,000 in cash and two mobile phones. It was in the next morning when I got conscious and raised the alarm. My tenant Vishal came and took us to hospital,” Sumita told police.

Following the complaint an FIR has been registered against maid Aarti and others under Sections 328 (causing hurt by mean of poison), 381 (theft by servant), 341 (wrongful confinement) of IPC.

“It was all pre-planned by maid and her accomplices as they also destroyed the CCTV cameras installed at house before committing the robbery,” said Ishwar Singh, a relative of Sumita.

Inspector Naveen Kumar, SHO of Sector 10A police station, said a team of police station along with crime unit team is conducting raids to nab the accused. The police verification of accused maid was not done by the family.