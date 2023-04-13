Maid slams dog on elevator floor in Gurugram; action caught on CCTV

Sumedha Sharma
Gurugram, April 13
Animal lovers were left in shock, after a video of a maid slamming a dog on elevator floor surfaced in Gurugram. The CCTV footage is reportedly from the Raheja Atharva Society in Sector 109 here. It shows the maid, identified as Sunita, entering the elevator with two small dogs and the moment the lift doors close, she holds the leash of one of them and starts slamming it on the floor like a rag.
#ShockingVideo A maid in Raheja Atharwa Society #Gurgaon #Gurugram slams a #dog on lift floor repeatedly. Please don't send your pets with servants who don't love them or are frustrated with you. @PetaIndia #AnimalCruelty#dogsoftwitter #Dogsarefamily #DogVideo #DogLover pic.twitter.com/P2NgeOk43L— Sumedha Sharma (@sumedhasharma86) April 13, 2023
The video caught attention of the society authorities, who immediately alerted the owners and they firedher. The maid alleged that the dog had tried to bite her during walk and she wanted to teach him a lesson.
The owners, however, deny allegations and even society members claim that she just vented out her anger on the dog. The society has blacklisted the maid and banned her entry. Meanwhile, PETA volunteers reached spot to check on dog. The family was not too keen on taking up the issue with the police but PETA members were insisting on filing a police complaint.
"This is heights of cruelty and her action is intolerable. We have fired her and issued an advisory for all dog walkers. We have also asked owners to entrust pets to those loving them and not force any house helps to work for pets unwillingly so that no dog faces this again,” said RWA member Anjan Deveshwar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala
Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...