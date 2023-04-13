Maid slams dog on elevator floor in Gurugram; action caught on CCTV

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, April 13

Animal lovers were left in shock, after a video of a maid slamming a dog on elevator floor surfaced in Gurugram. The CCTV footage is reportedly from the Raheja Atharva Society in Sector 109 here. It shows the maid, identified as Sunita, entering the elevator with two small dogs and the moment the lift doors close, she holds the leash of one of them and starts slamming it on the floor like a rag.

The video caught attention of the society authorities, who immediately alerted the owners and they firedher. The maid alleged that the dog had tried to bite her during walk and she wanted to teach him a lesson.

The owners, however, deny allegations and even society members claim that she just vented out her anger on the dog. The society has blacklisted the maid and banned her entry. Meanwhile, PETA volunteers reached spot to check on dog. The family was not too keen on taking up the issue with the police but PETA members were insisting on filing a police complaint.

"This is heights of cruelty and her action is intolerable. We have fired her and issued an advisory for all dog walkers. We have also asked owners to entrust pets to those loving them and not force any house helps to work for pets unwillingly so that no dog faces this again,” said RWA member Anjan Deveshwar.

