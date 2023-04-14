Maid slams dog on elevator floor; video goes viral

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, April 13

Animals lovers were taken aback after a video showing a woman slamming a dog on elevator floor in Raheja Atharva Society in Sector 109 here went viral. The woman has been identified as Sunita, a house help.

The CCTV footage shows her entering the elevator with two small dogs. As soon as the lift closes, she holds the leash of one of the dogs and slams the canine thrice on the floor.

The video caught the attention of the society authorities, who immediately alerted the owners and they fired her. She alleged that dog had tried to bite her during walk and she wanted to teach it a lesson. However, the owners denied the allegations. The society has blacklisted her and banned her entry. Meanwhile, PETA volunteers reached spot to check the health of the dog. The family was not too keen on taking up the issue with cops, but PETA moved to the police. However, no FIR was registered till the filing of the report.