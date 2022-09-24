Gurugram: Main accused in BJP leader Sukhbir Khatana’s murder case held

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 23

The special task force (STF) nabbed the main accused Chaman, alias Pawan, in the murder of local leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sukhbir Khatana, alias Sukhi, who was former deputy vice-president of the Sohna Market Committee.

Sukhi was gunned down on September 1 at the Raymond showroom, located on the Gurudwara road near the Sadar bazaar, in broad daylight. The accused was produced in a city court today and the STF took him on 10-day police remand.

The accused is a resident of Badshahpur and brother-in-law of deceased Sukhbir Khatana. The accused confessed to killing Sukhbir due to rivalry over love marriage with his sister, said the STF.

