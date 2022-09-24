Gurugram: Main accused in BJP leader Sukhbir Khatana’s murder case held

Gurugram, September 23
The special task force (STF) nabbed the main accused Chaman, alias Pawan, in the murder of local leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sukhbir Khatana, alias Sukhi, who was former deputy vice-president of the Sohna Market Committee.
Sukhi was gunned down on September 1 at the Raymond showroom, located on the Gurudwara road near the Sadar bazaar, in broad daylight. The accused was produced in a city court today and the STF took him on 10-day police remand.
The accused is a resident of Badshahpur and brother-in-law of deceased Sukhbir Khatana. The accused confessed to killing Sukhbir due to rivalry over love marriage with his sister, said the STF.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session
Banwarilal Purohit reminds Bhagwant Mann of Articles 167, 16...
Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal
A girl student and two men from Himachal have already been a...
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows
Administration starts demolishing Vanantara resort in Pauri,...
Farmers lift road blockade on NH-44 in Haryana after govt intervention
Farmers under Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) had on ...
Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP government like in UP, Uttarakhand: PM Modi
Modi addressed a rally of the BJP youth wing in Mandi via vi...