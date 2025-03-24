DT
Home / Haryana / Main accused in JJP leader's murder arrested

Main accused in JJP leader's murder arrested

Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 02:45 AM Mar 24, 2025 IST
The accused in custody of the Panipat police on Sunday. Tribune photo
Within 48 hours of the incident, the police have arrested the main accused, who allegedly murdered the JJP’s youth wing state secretary, Ravinder Minna, late on Friday night.

The accused has been identified as Ranbir of Jagsi village, presently living in Vikas Nagar.

Minna was killed, and two others, Vineet and Vinay, were injured in a shooting at a panchayat in Vikas Nagar.

SP Lokender Singh said five teams had been formed to arrest the accused. CIA-2 team led by Inspector Phool Kumar received a tip-off about the accused and raided the spot and arrested Ranbir from near a powerhouse in Sector 29 area.

The accused would be produced in the court on Monday, the SP said.

Primary investigation revealed that the accused's brother-in-law Rinku was married to Minna's sister-in-law. Rinku and his wife got into a dispute and she went to her parents' house at Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, and lodged a case against Rinku and his parents.

Minna tried to settle the issue through the panchayat.

The accused revealed that with the help of his friend Rajbir, a panchayat was convened at a dairy in Vikas Nagar to resolve the conflict. Minna, along with Vinay and Vineet, reached the panchayat on their call, the SP said.

During the panchayat, Ranbir shot at Vinay first, and later at Vineet, when he tried to intervene. Minna tried to flee, but he was shot too, the SP said.

