icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / 'Main bhi cockroach' banners seen on roads as youth stage protest in Rohtak

'Main bhi cockroach' banners seen on roads as youth stage protest in Rohtak

In the memorandum, the protesters alleged that repeated examination paper leaks reflected “serious negligence” and had played with the future of lakhs of students. The protesters demanded the resignation of the Union Education Minister over the issue

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 02:13 PM May 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Youth, under the aegis of Cockroach Janata Party, take out a protest march in Rohtak on Friday. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

The “Cockroach Movement”, which initially gained traction on social media platforms, on Friday spilled onto roads as youth, under the banner of the Cockroach Janata Party, organised a protest demonstration in the city and submitted a memorandum to the district authorities, raising issues related to paper leaks, alleged irregularities in recruitments and poor infrastructure in government schools across the state.

Advertisement

Earlier, the protesters led by Zila Parishad councillor Jaidev Dagar gathered at Mansarover Park and took out a march till the mini-secretariat by raising slogans against the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state. In the memorandum, the protesters alleged that repeated examination paper leaks reflected “serious negligence” and had played with the future of lakhs of students. The protesters demanded the resignation of the Union Education Minister over the issue.

Advertisement

The memorandum also sought cancellation of controversial recruitments conducted by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC), alleging that several candidates from outside states had been selected through “wrong means”. They also demanded a fair and impartial inquiry into the recruitment and cancellation of disputed selections.

Advertisement

Highlighting the condition of government schools in Haryana, Dagar alleged that infrastructure in many government schools was in a poor state posing a threat to the life of students studying there. He demanded adequate budgetary allocation for improving school buildings and facilities.

Another key demand raised during the protest was that government teachers should focus on teaching students, while survey-related duties should be assigned to trained unemployed youth instead of teachers.

Advertisement

The protest drew attention due to the growing popularity of the “Cockroach Movement” among unemployed youth and students on digital platforms. Protesters claimed that the movement reflected widespread frustration over examination paper leaks, recruitment controversies and the declining standard of education in the state.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts