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Home / Haryana / Main conspirator of Sahuwas gang arrested after encounter in Charkhi Dadri

Main conspirator of Sahuwas gang arrested after encounter in Charkhi Dadri

It was in relation to the firing incident that occurred outside the police station in Charkhi Dadri on August 6

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:35 PM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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According to police, the arrested accused suffered two bullet injuries in the exchange of fire. Tribune photo
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In a breakthrough in the firing incident that occurred outside the police station in the Charkhi Dadri town on August 6, the CIA team of the Charkhi Dadri police arrested the main conspirator and kingpin of the Sahuwas gang, identified as Amardeep alias Pankaj, following an encounter.

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According to police, the arrested accused suffered two bullet injuries in the exchange of fire. He has been admitted to the civil hospital in the town for treatment. One police personnel also escaped unhurt after a bullet hit his bulletproof jacket during the encounter.

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DSP Kaptan Singh said the CIA team received a tip-off about Amardeep’s movement near Gopalwas village. The team reached the spot and launched a search operation. When the police vehicle arrived, the accused tried to flee and opened fire on the police. He said one of the two bullets fired by the accused hit constable Vishal, who was wearing a bulletproof jacket and thus escaped unhurt.

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The police retaliated and fired two rounds, hitting the accused in both legs. He was overpowered at the spot and taken to the hospital.

The DSP said police seized a .30-bore Turkish-made automatic pistol, 31 live cartridges, four empty shells, two magazines and an unnumbered Bolero SUV from the accused.

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Amardeep has 21 cases registered against him, including charges related to murder, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and illegal possession of weapons. Police said the firing incident on August 6 was the outcome of an old rivalry between the Sahuwas gang and the Pradeep Kasni gang. Amardeep allegedly hatched the conspiracy to attack members of the rival gang who were travelling in a Scorpio SUV after appearing in court. During the assault, about 30 bullets were fired. Seven occupants of the SUV suffered bullet injuries and one of them, Keertiman, later succumbed to his injuries. Police had arrested three others in the case earlier.

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