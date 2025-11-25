DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Major development of service roads across Gurugram on cards

Major development of service roads across Gurugram on cards

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 03:00 AM Nov 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Service lanes occupied by autos in Gurugram. FILE
Advertisement

In a significant step towards strengthening road infrastructure and improving traffic flow in the city, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has undertaken extensive planning for the development of service roads across multiple sectors of Gurugram.

Advertisement

GMDA is planning to develop approximately 55 km of service roads in Sectors 81–95 and an additional 35 km in Sectors 99–115. To facilitate this work, a consultant has been engaged to carry out ground penetration radar (GPR) surveys and topographical surveys for the proposed stretches. Based on these surveys, detailed estimates will be prepared for further execution.

Advertisement

In addition, GMDA is planning to develop around 45 km of service roads in Sectors 68–80. The estimates for this segment have already been prepared and are currently under review. The tender for this work is expected to be floated by December.

Advertisement

Wherever feasible, the scope of work will also include the provision of surface drains-cum-footpaths, enhancing both utility and pedestrian safety.

Meanwhile, the construction of service roads in Sectors 68-80 by the authority is already underway. GMDA has completed the development of 23 km and work on an additional 3km stretch will also be taken up.

Advertisement

The development of these service roads is expected to significantly improve traffic movement, reduce congestion on main carriageways and enhance the overall commuting experience. GMDA has received multiple requests from residents, developers and public representatives for the creation of service roads in these rapidly developing areas.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts