Major development of service roads across Gurugram on cards

In a significant step towards strengthening road infrastructure and improving traffic flow in the city, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has undertaken extensive planning for the development of service roads across multiple sectors of Gurugram.

GMDA is planning to develop approximately 55 km of service roads in Sectors 81–95 and an additional 35 km in Sectors 99–115. To facilitate this work, a consultant has been engaged to carry out ground penetration radar (GPR) surveys and topographical surveys for the proposed stretches. Based on these surveys, detailed estimates will be prepared for further execution.

In addition, GMDA is planning to develop around 45 km of service roads in Sectors 68–80. The estimates for this segment have already been prepared and are currently under review. The tender for this work is expected to be floated by December.

Wherever feasible, the scope of work will also include the provision of surface drains-cum-footpaths, enhancing both utility and pedestrian safety.

Meanwhile, the construction of service roads in Sectors 68-80 by the authority is already underway. GMDA has completed the development of 23 km and work on an additional 3km stretch will also be taken up.

The development of these service roads is expected to significantly improve traffic movement, reduce congestion on main carriageways and enhance the overall commuting experience. GMDA has received multiple requests from residents, developers and public representatives for the creation of service roads in these rapidly developing areas.