Major Dhonchak was to visit home for b’day in Oct

Tribune News Service

Panipat, September 13

A pall of gloom descended on Sector 7 and Binjhol village on Wednesday evening following the killing of Major Aashish Dhonchak (34) in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Major Dhonchak of 19 RR was martyred in a fierce gunfight at Garol village of Kokernag area.

As the news of his death spread, villagers and neighbours started reaching his house in Sector 7 here. Lal Chand, Major Dhonchak’s father, along with the family, shifted to a rented accommodation after he retired from National Fertilizers Limited.

Ajmer, cousin of Major Dhonchak, said he joined the Army in 2013 and was the lone brother of three sisters. He is survived by his wife Jyoti and 3-year-old daughter Vamika. Major Aashish was to visit home next month on the occasion of his birthday.

