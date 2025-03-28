Major drug bust in Sirsa: Heroin worth Rs 3 cr seized from motorcycle rider

In a major success, the CIA Ellenabad police team of Sirsa has arrested a young man with 604 grams of heroin worth approximately Rs 3 crore during a routine patrol. The arrest took place in the Musahibwala village area based on a tip-off received by the police on Monday night.

District Superintendent of Police Vikrant Bhushan provided details of the operation, identifying the arrested individual as Jaswinder Singh, also known as Jassa, a resident of Khairan Kalan, Sardulgarh, Mansa District, Punjab.

SP Bhushan said the CIA Ellenabad police team, led by Sub Inspector Jagdish Chand, was on patrol near Panihari village when they received a tip off about a motorcyclist travelling from Punjab to Sirsa, carrying heroin. Based on this information, the police set up a checkpoint in Musahibwala village and began checking vehicles.

As the police party was conducting the checks, a motorcycle with Punjab registration number, coming from Sardulgarh, Punjab, was spotted. When the motorcyclist saw the police, he tried to turn back and flee the scene. However, the police team apprehended him on suspicion and conducted a search in the presence of DSP Vikas Krishnan. During the search, they found 604 grams of heroin, worth around Rs 3 crore, in his possession.

A case under the NDPS Act has been filed at the Sadar Sirsa police station and an investigation is under way. Preliminary questioning revealed that the accused had bought the heroin from Punjab and intended to distribute it in Sirsa and surrounding areas. The police are also checking the criminal record of the arrested individual.