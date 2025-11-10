Major fire at 2 factories in Panipat, 5 women injured

Fire broke out in two industrial units in Panipat – one in New Model Town and the other on Barsat road -- on Sunday. As many as five women labourers sustained burn injuries in the incident that occurred in New Model Town.

Fire engines were pressed into service and firefighters were on the job to curb the flames till this news story was filed.

As per the available information, the Fire Department received information about the fire at a jute manufacturing unit, Anvy Rugs Limited, in New Model Town, a residential area in the city, on Sunday afternoon. The fire engulfed the entire factory within minutes.

According to eye witnesses, 15 labourers were working in the factory. Five women labourers – Suman, Sunita, Pushpa, Ganga and Madhu of Pipal Mandi -- sustained burns. All have been admitted to two private hospitals.

A short circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the factory fire. Earlier, the same factory was burnt down three years ago, people said.

Meanwhile, another unit, called Arman Factory, caught fire in the afternoon. Labourers saved their lives by running out and informed the Fire Department. A fire brigade reached the spot and began dousing the flames.

Fireman Amit Kumar said both the fires were huge and teams were making efforts to control the flames. As many as 20 fire tenders have been pressed into service at both factory sites. Apart from Panipat, three fire tenders from Karnal, two from Sonepat and one each from IOCL Refinery, Panipat Thermal, and National Fertilisers are also helping in dousing the flames.